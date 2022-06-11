Al Roker and wife get choked up over their son Nick growing up - 'My little guy vanished' The couple were feeling emotional

Al Roker adores being a parent to his three children but it's all moving way too fast for the adored TV star and his wife Deborah Roberts.

In an emotional social media post, the ABC journalist admitted she was lost as to how their youngest boy Nick was so grown up.

Alongside two photos of their son, she wrote: "Still trying to figure out how this happened. I looked away for a second and my little guy vanished. #fbf."

WATCH: Al Roker's son Nick receives wonderful news

Fans felt their pain and commented: "So handsome. It does go by in a flash," and, "It’s so bittersweet, but the good news is they do come back home," and a third added: "He will always be there he’s just going to stretch his wings. So hard to let go."

The summer is a special one for the family as it'll be their last together before Nick heads off to college.

Al recently confessed that he will be lost without him in another heartfelt Instagram post.

Al Roker says he's going to miss his son when he goes off to college

The star revealed he's struggling to come to terms with the fact the 19-year-old will soon leave their home in New York to go on to further education.

Al shared snapshots and videos of his fun-filled vacation with Nick and wrote: "I love this kid. Not sure what I’m gonna do when @nickroker155 goes off to #college."

He was flooded with kind comments from fans who have gone through the same thing as they added: "Change is hard, but you and your wife have given him such a beautiful foundation all of you will do great," and, "Visit often. Start new traditions for a new era."

Deborah Roberts has been wondering where the time has gone with son Nick

Al and Deborah were thrilled when they received news at the end of last year that Nick was college-bound after getting two offers from universities.

The news is made even more special since Nick, who is the youngest of Al's three children, is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

