Al Roker knows the importance of keeping fit and staying healthy, having undergone a big body transformation over the years, and shared his gratitude with fans in a new video.

The Today Show star took to Instagram to share another one of his signature walk-at-home videos, which saw him take on the treadmill in the morning before work.

WATCH: Al Roker's son receives incredible news and his dad couldn't be more proud

He considerably lightened the mood, however, by adding the soundtrack to Mission Impossible in the background and pretending he was a spy.

"Good morning, Mr. Roker. Your job, if you decide to accept it, is to get some steps in and keep moving, all the while thinking about how lucky you are to be alive" he said to the camera.

He further explained that some mornings, it proved difficult to get on the treadmill, but then motioned to his stomach and said: "This ain't gonna go away by itself."

Al ended his clip by comically running away from the treadmill, captioning his video: "Some morning [sic], it's a #missionimpossible to get in the treadmill and I have a #talkwithmyself and get going. #challengeyourself to #begoodtoyourself."

Al talked about how grateful he was for his health in his latest walking video

Fans were left in awe and hysterics by his clip, with many deeming him 'inspiring', and one writing: "I love AL ROKER! Now let me get on my treadmill…"

Another said: "Thanks Al! Just had a talk with myself, heading to the bike," and a third commented: "I love you Al!!! You are so inspiring!!! Always moving!!"

The popular TV weatherman has transitioned to doing his walks from home on a treadmill to avoid the bitter New York City cold, and has kept fans entertained with them.

He recently began a series of utilizing TV show theme songs in his clips, with a recent one of his from the past weekend getting an enthusiastic response.

The Today star keeps his workout videos lighthearted

As Al started playing the tune from The Flintstones, he even dived into the history of the show and wrote: "Hope you are having a #supersaturday and speaking of Saturdays spent in front of the TV, doesn't get any better than this."



