Kevin Bacon shares incredible family photo featuring kids Sosie and Travis in honor of Father's Day The Footloose star is getting candid

Kevin Bacon took to social media on Sunday to share a rare family snapshot, unearthed from the archives, featuring his wife and two kids.

MORE: Exclusive: Kevin Bacon opens up about his special bond with rarely-seen son Travis

The actor posted the photograph with his wife Kyra Sedgwick lovingly hugging their son Travis and daughter Sosie, and their younger versions looked quite unrecognizable.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

Travis stood next to his famous mom with a cheeky grin on his face while Sosie grimaced and played with her hair, with the entire shot being as candid as could be.

It brought great memories for Kevin, though, who couldn't help feeling overcome with emotion as he wrote: "There is nothing I love more than being your Dad. Thanks for making me one. Happy #FathersDay to all the dads out there."

MORE: Kevin Bacon reveals fans called him out over his signature music videos

Fans loved seeing the candid glimpse into the talented family's life, with many sharing heart emojis and wishing Kevin the same as one even commented: "We all can tell you are a fab dad! Great work."

While Sosie is following in her parents' footsteps by diving into the acting world, Travis is a musician, having recently also worked on the sound for his mom's latest directorial, Space Oddity.

Kevin shared a rare photograph of his family on Father's Day

For Kyra and Kevin, getting to work with their kids is not something they ever want to miss out on, and they opened up to HELLO! about it at the film's Tribeca Festival premiere.

Speaking of the various times she's worked with her family and alluding to the criticism Hollywood stars have received for doing so in the past, the actress admitted: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it."

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick makes social media return to reveal exciting new project with husband Kevin Bacon

MORE: Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick unite for powerful National Gun Violence Awareness Day message

She explained that: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

Kevin also spoke with HELLO! about working with his kids and wife, saying: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities."

As his kids have grown, the actor has frequently collaborated with them

He admitted that: "We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.