Coleen Nolan looks so glamorous in fabulous photo with lookalike daughter The mother-daughter duo could be twins

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan took to social media with a stunning photo alongside her lookalike daughter Ciara who celebrated her 21st birthday at the weekend.

The pair each rocked ultra glamorous pyjamas in aid of the occasion as they posed in front of the most spectacular pink and yellow balloon and flower display which dressed a large light-up 21.

Captioning the post, the mother-of-three penned: "Happy 21st to my beautiful, funny, crazy (yet so sensible ), and most importantly kind, caring daughter @ciarafensome there are no words to express my love for you not just today, but for evermore! The pyjama party was a genius idea…"

Coleen looked fabulous in a pair of cosy-looking grey pyjamas which she matched with white embellished statement slippers.

The pair celebrated in style

Birthday girl Ciara opted for pink fur lined satin pyjamas which she paired with croc slippers and, of course, a pink birthday sash.

The 21-year-old replied to the heartfelt post and penned: "Love you so much. Thank you for everything, please can you send me this pic xxx."

Friends and fans of the ITV star also weighed in on the stunning snap. One fan replied: "Happy Birthday @ciarafensome, hope you had a fabulous day and a fabulous picture of you both Coleen Xxx."

A second added: "@coleen_nolan awww Coleen this is so lovely!! Hope you all had an amazing time!! Happy 21st @ciarafensome!! Sending lots of love."

A third wrote: "Beautiful, happy 21st Ciara." A fourth said: "Absolutely gorgeous picture of you and @ciarafensome Col."

Coleen was so excited for the celebrations

On Thursday, Coleen kicked off the birthday celebrations as she posed for an aeroplane selfie ahead of the big weekend.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Finally on my way home, it’s party time this weekend for @ciarafensome 21st… don’t know who’s more excited, me or her? Hope you’re all enjoying this gorgeous weather and have a lovely time whatever you’re doing."

Ruth Langsford replied to the snap writing: "Have a wonderful weekend of celebrations and happy birthday @ciarafensome."

Saira Khan added: "Happy Birthday Ciara!! 21 OMG!!"

