Coleen Nolan shares hilarious moment with new family member

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has recently welcomed a brand new family member to her vast countryside estate – and she's already up to mischief!

The star took to Instagram to share a video of her and her new dog, Filly who she has adopted from Macedonia and in a candid moment, Filly was filmed drinking from Coleen's tea mug which had some fans in stitches.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan's new dog Filly's cheeky moment

"I see Filly is going to go down well drinking your tea. Your face was amazing when she did that – she is so cute though. My dog Max used to drink my Baileys when I wasn't looking," penned one.

At the end of the video, Coleen goes to sip from the very same mug before realising that Filly had in fact had her tongue in it. One for the dishwasher, we think!

Coleen now has five dogs at home

"Awww Filly is so adorable, what a beautiful dog" and "Filly is so cute Coleen" were among some of the other the comments. Coleen explained that her pooch was a street dog that she's rescued and she's so happy to have her.

The gorgeous pet is already settling in well with Coleen's other dogs, Becks, Buddy, Coco and Mica, and it's just her cats that need a little warming up.

The video clip allowed viewers to look inside of Coleen's pristine home with scaffold board table and large patio doors – very chic indeed!

The star has a luxurious bedroom

Coleen's Cheshire home comes complete with a small holding on site, where she keeps her ever-growing family of animals. The singer often showcases her idyllic home life on Instagram – and we're always keen for the updates.

Another highlight of Coleen's home is her plush bedroom which she has shown off before. There's a velvet jewel-encrusted bed which has been draped with fairy lights. The star has chosen light pink bedding to complement her cream carpet, white walls and grey bed. The space has two bedside cabinets, a unique round window above the bed and a few personalised photos and trinkets dotted around.

