Coleen Nolan was clearly enjoying her bank holiday on Friday as she posted a new photo of herself to Instagram. In the selfie, the star stood in the back garden at her luxe home, beaming at the camera.

The Loose Women panellist looked radiant with no makeup and her hair pulled back in a ponytail, wearing a flattering V-neck top.

In a heartfelt message, she wished her followers a lovely day in the picture's caption, writing: "Just having a lovely chilled jubilee day .. hope you’re all having a nice day too! [heart emoji]." While many of Coleen's followers rushed to compliment the singer and presenter, her eldest son Shane couldn't resist teasing his mum.

The 33-year-old cheekily commented: "You on the Captain Morgan's, Col Nol?" His mum posted a groaning emoji as she replied: "@iamshanenolan haven't got any."

Regardless, the star's fans shared their love for the snapshot and the lovely sunny day, with one writing: "Looking great as always @coleen_nolan it's been a fabulous day!" Others agreed, posting strings of red heart emojis and chiming in: "So prettyyyyyy," and: " Looking great and relaxed."

The star shared the bank holiday photo with fans

Coleen was no doubt glad for the chance to put her feet up after developing a headache during Wednesday's edition of Loose Women!

After appearing on the lunchtime discussion programme, the mum-of-three admitted that the eye-catching long ponytail she wore had given her a bit of grief.

Coleen is so down-to-earth

The presenter, who normally rocks a shoulder-skimming bob, swapped out her mid-length tresses for an Ariana Grande-style ponytail and admitted it left her feeling unwell.

Accompanied by three photos of her super swishy hair, Coleen wrote on Instagram: "So they asked me to wear my hair XXL today for Loose Women because apparently, it's all the rage at the mo.

"Not sure I rocked it as well as Dame Helen, or Kim K but it was fun for a while! Now on the way home with a headache."

