Coleen Nolan and sisters announce epic achievement

Coleen Nolan took to her Instagram account on Friday with a very exciting announcement for fans, alongside her sisters, Linda, Anne, Maureen and Denise.

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram account and announced that she and her sisters have been longlisted for a 2022 TV choice award for their fabulous program The Nolans Go Cruising.

Captioning the post, she penned: "So for the second year running The Nolans Go Cruising is on the long list for a TV Choice award… PLEASE if you’ve got a spare second would you vote for us!!! Love you all…"

Friends and fans of the sisters couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting update. One fan penned: "Definitely Coleen Hope they will be another cruising sometime," with a red love heart.



The show aired on TV channel Quest

A second added: "Have already voted,you so deserve to win,good luck! Xxx." A third replied: "Done my darling friend," with three red love hearts.

Double celebrations are in order for Coleen as her daughter Ciara is celebrating her 21st birthday at the weekend.

On Thursday, the 57-year-old took to social media to share her excitement with her 310,000 followers.

Alongside a stunning aeroplane selfie, the ITV star wrote: "Finally on my way home, it’s party time this weekend for @ciarafensome 21st… don’t know who’s more excited, me or her? Hope you’re all enjoying this gorgeous weather and have a lovely time whatever you’re doing."

Coleen shared her excitement with fans

Friends and fans were quick to weigh in on the exciting snap. One follower penned: "Wow your baby is 21. Hope you have a fantastic birthday weekend full of memories and new ones to be made. You're looking great @coleen_nolan."

A second replied: "@coleen_nolan there she is! Gorgeous picture of you! Have a lovely week and hope you all have a great time at ciara’s party! Sending lots of love."

A third added: "Hope you have a great weekend Coleen and Ciara enjoys her birthday and a stunning pic of you."

A fourth said: "Beautiful as always Coleen, hope you have a fab time partying." The ITV star is a doting mother-of-three to Ciara, her thirty-three-year-old son Shane and 29-year-old son Jake Roche.

