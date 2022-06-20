Sofia Vergara surprises fans with extreme eyebrow transformation as she preps for Netflix role The actress looked totally different

Sofia Vergara surprised fans with her unusual eyebrow transformation as she shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her latest Netflix project, Griselda.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 49-year-old actress shared a close-up photo in the make-up chair, showing off her immaculately blocked eyebrows. The actress wore minimal makeup on the rest of her face and kept her hair swept back with an elastic headband.

She captioned the post: "Starting out last big week on #Griselda! What an unforgettable ride in so many ways!! Can't wait for u guys to see it next year!!!"

Her fans inundated the comments section with heaps of praise, with one writing: "So so proud of your hard work and I can't wait to see Griselda next year."

The actress underwent a drastic transformation

Another added: "It must take them hours to make you look unattractive…you still look beautiful."

Whilst a third penned: "AND WE CAN'T WAIT TO SEE IT. This transformation is incredible and so is this entire project!! Love you."

The Modern Family star is currently in the process of filming the final segments for her latest big Netflix miniseries entitled Griselda. Sofia is set to play the infamous Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco, who made a name for herself in the Colombia-to-Miami drug trade.

Sofia is also a judge on America's Got Talent

Over the years, Griselda adopted a range of nicknames including the likes of "Cocaine Godmother", "La Madrina", and "The Black Widow."

Speaking of her role at the time, Sofia said: "Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

Filming for the limited series began earlier this year, and although a release date has not yet been given, Sofia has confirmed that the series will air next year.

