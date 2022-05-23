Sofia Vergara looks ethereal in fitted lacy gown in stunning wedding photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sofia Vergara isn't short of beautiful dresses, but she pulled out all the stops for a wedding over the weekend.

The Modern Family star, 49, was pictured wearing a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a tiered lace skirt in a soft pastel pink colour, writing in the caption: "Congratulations Alex and David!!" She added a matching cross-body bag with a gold chain strap from Dolce & Gabbana, Aquazurra heels, large floral earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the bride opted for a white gown with a sheer mesh bodice overlaid with floral embroidery and a sparkly silver bow at the waist.

Sofia's fans were clearly in love with her wedding guest outfit, with one commenting: "You look ethereal," and another adding: "You are so beautiful and that dress. Wow." A third added: "I love that dress," and a fourth sweetly remarked: "Can you ever take a bad picture? Beautiful."

The actress attended a friend's wedding in an Oscar de la Renta gown

While Sofia's dress doesn't appear to be available to buy online, fans will be pleased to hear that her 'Devotion' shoulder bag with its bejewelled gold and pearl heart retails for £1,850. Meanwhile, you can shop metallic pink versions of her platform heels for £715.

Shop the look:

Dolce & Gabbana pink bag, £1,850, Farfetch

Aquazurra pink platform heels, £715, Farfetch

Sofia often rocks figure-hugging strapless silhouettes, including for her own wedding day with her husband Joe Manganiello in November 2015. The America's Got Talent star said 'I do' in a stunning custom bridal dress by Zuhair Murad, complete with a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic detachable skirt.

Sofia shared her outfit details with fans

According to Grazia, it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, which is not surprising considering it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

Sofia finished off her look with her long hair on the side with loose waves, delicate drop earrings and a bouquet of supersized white flowers.

Speaking about her choice of style, Sofia told Martha Stewart Weddings she knew what kind of design suited her figure. "Your wedding is not the time to try new things – you're going to have these pictures forever. My body looks better when I have fitted dresses with more support. I’m 43, so I can’t really be looking for something too crazy. I have to go with what looks good on me."

