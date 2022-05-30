Sofia Vergara stuns in eye-catching swimsuit with a twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara kicked off her Memorial Day weekend with a bang! The AGT judge looked incredible posing in a neon green swimsuit in a sun-kissed photo.

The 49-year-old certainly raised the temperature in her eye-catching strapless one-piece that featured a high-cut leg and daring cut-outs along her slender waist. Shielding her eyes behind a pair of oversized Foster Grant sunglasses, Sofia looked ready for the weekend.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara shares unbelievable video of herself as a teenager

Sharing two sultry images on her Instagram Stories, the actress gazed into the camera with her arms stretched behind her drawing attention to her derriere.

The second photo was taken from a distance and showcased Sofia's toned legs which looked even longer thanks to her sky-high heels.

Letting her stunning photos speak for themselves, Sofia simply tagged the images: "Memorial Weekend" and "Ready pal summer!"

Sofia looked gorgeous in her revealing swimsuit

Sofia is no doubt enjoying the break from filming her new Netflix limited series Griselda, which sees her take on the lead role of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, also known as the Black Widow.

The streaming service released the first look photo of Sofia as Griselda, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, back in January. Sofia looked unrecognizable sporting short curly hair and a brown printed blouse, and fans were blown away by her transformation.

Sofia's swimsuit featured daring cut-outs along her waist

"A devoted mother, Blanco's lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the 'Godmother,'" the official description from Netflix reads.

The show was first announced in November, with Sofia also serving as an executive producer on the series.

Speaking of her role at the time, Sofia said: "Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about."

