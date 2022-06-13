Sofia Vergara poses in a swimsuit for sun-kissed new photos The AGT star is taking the day off

Sofia Vergara is making the best of summer, and spent a relaxing weekend day soaking up the sun by her pool in a swimsuit.

The actress wore a blue one-piece that showed off her incredible figure and toned legs as she posed for a couple of selfies.

She also donned a pair of sunglasses as she played with her hair, also revealing the supremely lush greenery behind her, making for a serene setting.

"Summer weekends," she simply captioned her post, with many fans immediately responding with flame and heart emojis galore.

"The one and only Sofia," one wrote, with another saying: "YOU LOOK GORGEOUS," and a third adding to the compliments with: "I'm obsessed with these pictures now."

The Modern Family star has frequently been style inspiration to many of her fans, whether it's with her form-fitting swimsuits or glamorous outfits for the stage.

Sofia soaked up some sun in a blue swimsuit

She showed off some of the incredible pieces in her wardrobe only recently during the premiere episode for season 17 of America's Got Talent.

She appeared in a stunning Nadine Merabi black dress that highlighted her curves with a waist-cinching detail, featuring a dazzling sequined design and a feathered collar and hem at the bottom.

The Colombian actress paired the gorgeous dress with sparkling diamond jewelry and stilettos to match, keeping her hair sleek and straight.

Since several of the show's auditions are filmed and cut together to present as audition episodes in the season's initial days, she was able to display other outfits as well, including another stand-out comprising of a crystal-encrusted bustier with fringed pants.

The actress first shared a picture of the outfit in April

The show's 17th season premiered on NBC on 31 May to much anticipation after an exciting previous installment, which saw magician Dustin Tavella emerge as the victor.

Sofia returned alongside her friends and previous co-judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, and actor Terry Crews also made his return as host.

