Sofia Vergara reveals new project in behind-the-scenes picture - and it's not what fans think

After much anticipation and two years of delays, Sofia Vergara is finally back on set! The star shared an exciting behind-the-scenes photo, sending fans into a frenzy with its unexpected location.

Posted to her Instagram Stories, she is seen taking a picture of her bright yellow phone, which appears on the rearview mirror of the vintage car she's in, the wood panels and retro control buttons being a dead giveaway.

Beyond the car's window is what appears to be a car wash that the actress is passing through.

WATCH: Sofia shares unbeliebale video of herself as a teenager

She captioned the rare glimpse of her latest project with "Set life," revealing that what she is working on is titled Griselda.

Griselda is a new mini series, still in the process of filming, though it's set to depict the life of Griselda Blanco, also known as the Black Widow, who was a Colombian drug lady of the Medellín Cartel.

Sofia plays Griselda herself, portraying her life as a mother and going on to create one of the most profitable cartels in history.

The behind-the-scenes glimpse

Though the Modern Family star is sure to make an excellent portrayal of her, considering she is from Columbia herself, it's not exactly the role fans wanted to see her take on.

After sharing a jaw-dropping swimsuit photo by the pool recently, while she was certainly showered with compliments, the comments section was flooded with fans insisting what a great Evelyn Hugo she would be.

The poolside photo that caused a stir

They were referring to the massively popular novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which has amassed a devout cult-following and is set to become Netflix's latest book adaptation.

The hit novel follows the protagonist as she details the past sixty years of her life, including her seven husbands, rising to fame in 1950's Hollywood, and a major plot twist in the end.

