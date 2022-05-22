Sofia Vergara wows in poolside photos and fans all notice the same thing Fans will have to wait and see

Sofia Vergara sure knows how to set temperatures rising! The star is enjoying some time in the sun, and couldn't resist inviting fans along on her relaxing day off.

The actress stunned her followers with jaw-dropping, poolside pictures that had everyone rushing to the comments to compliment her.

Sofia posed up a storm in a leopard bathing suit by Dolce & Gabbana featuring an ultra high side cut and plunging back.

She let her chic suit and impressive physique take up all of the attention, opting for natural make-up and oversized black sunglasses on her face, with her dirty blonde hair straightened and perfectly tousled.

She captioned the impressive shots with: "Finally the weekend!! Solecito," which is the diminutive for "sun" in Spanish. She also added: "Getting ready for summer," which is definitely evident!

Her fellow Modern Family co-star, Sarah Hyland, was one of the first to comment, writing: "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!??"

Sofia is definitely ready for summer

Compliments from fans weren't so far behind, flooding the comment section with: "Excuse me how are you always so stunning," and: "The most beautiful woman," as well as, "At a loss for words."

Among the flood of compliments and heart and fire emojis galore, other fans couldn't help but bring up what a perfect fit she is for the role of Evelyn Hugo. They are referring to the massively popular novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which has amassed a devout cult-following and is set to become Netflix's latest book adaptation.

Another jaw-dropping shot

One fan wrote: "The most perfect woman to be Evelyn Hugo," while another simply added among shocked emojis: "EVELYN HUGO."

The hit novel follows the protagonist as she details the past sixty years of her life, including her seven husbands, rising to fame in 1950's Hollywood, and a major plot twist in the end.

