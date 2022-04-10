Sofia Vergara sizzles at the kids choice awards in figure-hugging outfit The star is married to American actor Joe Manganiello

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara is no stranger to a sexy selfie and on Saturday she set hearts racing once again as she stepped out looking phenomenal in aid of the Kids' Choice Awards.

Taking a classic kitchen selfie in her huge mirror, the Modern Family star looked effortlessly beautiful wearing a white one-shouldered Safiyaa jumpsuit which she matched with pink and red statement earrings.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off their moves on AGT set

Sofia documented the evening both on her Instagram feed and on her Stories. On the most recent update, she captioned a photo with the words: "We won!!!! Thank u to everyone that voted!!! We luuuv u!"

In the photo, Sofia was standing besides the whole America's Got Talent team including producer Simon Cowell, actor Terry Crews, comedian Howie Mandel and supermodel Heidi Klum who was holding the award they won for Best Reality Show.

Sofia wowed her fans with another phenomenal look

Sofia's followers flooded the comments with their messages of congratulations. One fan wrote: "I voted for you guys, I love your show, it is amazing." Another penned: "CONGRATS." A third wrote: "YESS!!" with five applauding hand emojis.

On the way to the event, Sofia posted a sultry car selfie and fans went wild. Celebrity friends of the actress also weighed in, Elizabeth Hurley wrote: "Beautiful," with a red love heart emoji.

Sofia has been a judge AGT since 2020

Amanda Holden replied to the post with a flame emoji. One fan replied: "Beautiful," another wrote: "stunning."

Sofia also documented the evening by taking different selfies and boomerangs with her American's Got Talent co-stars.

Sofia is a doting mother-of-one

Before transforming into her glamorous whites for the night, Sofia let fans in on her pre-event workout.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted a clip wearing grey leopard print leggings which she matched with a long sleeve cropped black top and finished the look with some black lifting gloves.

Dancing away in her workout wear she wrote: "Weekend Cardio Done." It's safe to say whether she is dressed up to the nines or feeling casual in gym wear the TV superstar always looks incredible!

