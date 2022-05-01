Simon Cowell talks 'special' tribute to late America's Got Talent contestant Nightbirde The music mogul is a judge on the show

Simon Cowell has revealed that America's Got Talent will air a "special" tribute to one of its former contestants, Nightbirde, aka Jane Marczewski, who passed away in February.

The singer, who tragically died at the age of 31 following a five-year battle with cancer, appeared on the show's 16th series in 2021 and earned the golden buzzer from Simon after an outstanding performance of her original song, It's OK.

Nightbirde was too unwell to take part in the finals and sadly passed away after the cancer spread.

Speaking about a potential tribute to the singer at the AGT Media launch recently, Simon said: "I think we should do something special on the live shows. Because there is no question when we got the news, even though, you know, the last time I saw her, she was very frail, at the same time she was very optimistic, talking to me about her music.

"She came over to the house and I was like, you just don't know. You just don't know. And when I heard the news, it was so unfair, she is actually such a nice person, so talented. And she said to me, 'Should I do the show or not?'

Simon talked about a potential tribute to Nightbirde in the live shows

"And then she said, 'You know, I'm gonna do it'. And she said, 'The great thing was, is that millions of people got to hear my music.' And that was really a big thing for her. And then it was all taken away from her. Life's unfair like that."

At the time of her death, Nightbirde's family released a statement which read: "After a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Kristen Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th, 2022.

Nightbirde sadly passed away in February

"Many remember her from America's Got Talent, where she performed her hit song 'It's OK' and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up.

"Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her.

"Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.' - Marczewski Family."

