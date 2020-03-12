X Factor's Lucy Spraggan responds to troll after dropping three dress sizes

Former X Factor star Lucy Spraggan has showed off her weight loss transformation after dropping three dress sizes. The 28-year-old took to Twitter to show off the results, admitting she has spent the last 11 months hitting the gym. However, Lucy was forced to fight back after a troll criticised her looks. "I've been working with King and Allen since I was a porker, love," she tweeted alongside a snap showing the extent of her weight loss. "I have no idea why losing weight has encouraged people to make open comments about me. Stop it."

"I'm aware that social media is a platform for chucking opinions around and I'm down with that," she later wrote on Instagram. "I've had my fair share of crap on here, but this stuff isn't supposed to be malicious. This is what weirds me out so hard. This stuff is supposed to be some kind of thoughtful message. When people write and send these messages they're thinking, 'this is productive, I'm helping.' But they are not."

Lucy, who found fame after appearing on the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012 alongside Rylan Clark-Neal and James Arthur, has previously opened up about her weight loss and how it has had a positive effect on her mental health. "I'm quite good at doing things to an excess," she explained on Lorraine in August. "I'm not drinking at all at the moment so that makes a big difference. But with regards to weight loss, beer bread and biscuits for me, I had to knock them on the head."

"I feel much better," she added. "I think I was in a really bad place for quite a long time. I've always been very open about it, and I think looking back at pictures of me before, physically I could see that I was in a really bad place." Since her time on X Factor, Lucy has since enjoyed success with her self-penned singles and has even performed at Glastonbury - twice!

