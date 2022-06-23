Niece Waidhofer dies by suicide following ongoing mental health battle The influencer tragically took her own life

Model and influencer Niece Waidhofer has died by suicide following her ongoing battle with mental health issues.

It was reported that the 31-year-old, who boasts over 4 million Instagram followers, tragically took her own life in Houston, Texas.

Speaking of their daughter’s death, her family told TMZ: "Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues."

Her family added: "She was very open with her followers about her struggles, even wanting to help followers who also suffered."

They concluded by saying: "Niece was more than her struggles. She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging.

"While it is so very painful to say goodbye, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace."

Last week Niece’s 4.2 million Instagram followers became concerned after the influencer deleted the majority of her posts, leaving just three posts on her profile. Her most recent post dates back to 25th March when the model shared a car selfie along with the caption: "Mildly interesting: blonde is actually my natural color, I have been living a lies all these years."

Niece was set to marry the love of her life

Rather poignantly, the last post on her feed shows a joyous photo of the influencer alongside her fiancé. Beneath the beaming snap, she included the caption: "From our very first date, I knew this was the man I want to spend the rest of my life with. Even still, there is nothing that could have prepared me for the elation I felt when he asked me to be his wife. My love, you are all I will ever want. I will love you with my entire heart until I take my last breath."

TMZ revealed that a non-profit called "Peace from Niece" will be established in her honour, and the organisation will benefit mental health awareness and provide grants for mental illness research.

For emotional support you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.