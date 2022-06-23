Helen Skelton enjoys a girls night out with very surprising company The star was with friends!

Helen Skelton shared a fabulous update with fans on Wednesday as she stepped out alongside her friends for a glamorous dinner.

The Countryfile star was pictured alongside Slingsby Gin celebrity golf academy cadets Judy Murray, Dr. Zoe Williams and Anna Woolhouse.

The A-listers were captured at Will and Vics wine bar in Harrogate where they enjoyed a white wine over dinner.

Helen, who won the initiative last year, took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of the happy golfers and the restaurant also shared the same photo.

Helen looked glorious

Writing on the snap, they penned: "So honoured to have @slingsbysocial golf academy ladies pop in for dinner," with a starstruck face and twinkle emoji.

Judy, Zoe and Anna are competing alongside Zara Tindall to be the winner of Slingsby Gin's celebrity golf academy 2022.

Helen's win last year secured her a place at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am which took place in September 2021 after six months of training.

The fun outing comes days after Helen celebrated her first Father's Day after her split from husband Richie Myler, since they announced their split in April.



Helen and her children have a special bond

On Monday, the star shared a selection of joyful photos alongside her beautiful children, Ernie, six, Louis, four and six-month-old daughter Elsie Kate.

Captioning the photo, Helen penned: "Squad [heart emoji and heart face emoji] these are the days. Weekend well spent. #family." In the snaps, Helen looks closer than ever with her three children, whom she shares with ex Richie.

The group were filming on Thursday in the sunshine

News of the split came just four months after the former couple welcomed their baby daughter.

It has since been revealed that Richie is in a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club he plays for.

