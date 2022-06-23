Heidi Klum's daughter Leni soaks up the sun as she models pretty pink bikini The rising star is following in her mom's footsteps

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, took time out from her busy modeling schedule for a spot of rest and relaxation recently and let fans in on her downtime.

The 18-year-old dazzled in floral, pink swimwear as she kicked back to enjoy the sun.

MORE: Heidi Klum wows in string-bikini while watching football

Leni took to Instagram with the leggy photos of herself and her 1.4million social media followers were quick to pay her compliments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum puts on a daring display in sparkly dress

"She is indeed the most beautiful girl on this planet," wrote one, while a second added: "Boy kids grow up fast. Beautiful!! People say fruit doesn't fall far from the tree," while a third said: "Guess I found the definition of absolute perfection."

Heidi recently surprised her fans when she reunited with Leni's dad, Flavio Briatore, at the Monaco Grand Prix.

MORE: Heidi Klum's teenage daughter looks so different in remarkable new photo

MORE: Heidi Klum's childhood home is like something from a fairy tale

She posed up a storm with Flavio and appeared to be having a great time. Also in the photos, were her husband, Tom Kaulitz, Flavio's wife, Elisabetta Gregoraci, and model, Naomi Campbell, who also dated the Italian businessman.

Leni showed off her model figure as she soaked up the sun

Fans were stunned at the cozy reunion and commented: "Ex wives club?" and, "3 exes," along with shocked face emojis.

The amicable gathering is especially surprising, given that Flavio stepped away from parenting his daughter with Heidi.

MORE: Heidi Klum puts on ultra-daring display for special music event

Her ex-husband and the father to her three other children, Seal, adopted Leni when she was a baby.

Leni is the first of Heidi's four children

Flavio told Italy's Il Corriere della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us happily agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her, because a child needs to grow up in a family."

The 72-year-old now has a son, Nathan, 12, with his wife, and has said: "It's hard to miss a baby that you never see. But I know that Leni is not an abandoned child. Leni is part of Seal's family and Nathan is part of mine."

Heidi and Flavio started dating in early 2003 and that December, she announced she was pregnant.

The pair's relationship didn't last, though, and the Germany's Next Top Model host began dating Seal while she was pregnant, and he then raised Leni as his own.

They were married in 2005, but split in 2012 after having three children, Lou, Johan and Henry together. Heidi tied the knot with her Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom, in 2019.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.