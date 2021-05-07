The top 9 wellness podcasts to nourish your mind, body and soul

Over the past year, many of us have faced new challenges and difficulties due to the countless lockdowns, restrictions and social distancing measures. But here at HELLO!, we wanted to draw attention to Mental Health Awareness Week, which starts on 10 May.

In a bid to encourage our readers to seek support where needed, we have turned to some of these amazing podcasts which can help reduce stress and help increase feelings of positivity.

If you want some much-needed escapism and to be whisked away from the monotony of the daily grind, then look no further! Plug in and nourish your mind, body and soul with these fabulous wellness podcasts.

The Naked Professors

Ben Bidwell is the Naked Professor and to mark May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the podcast will be releasing special weekly episodes around the topic. With guests ranging from experts to others who have personally been affected by mental health, it’s a chance for honest conversation, and hearing what others have been through and overcome. Normalising conversations around mental health and removing the stigma is what Ben firmly believes in and strives to achieve.

Get Lit With Becki Rabin

Back with a new series, this must-listen podcast is for anyone wanting to raise their vibration, realise their own power, build up self-worth and take back control in life. During each episode, host Becki Rabin will delve into topics and guest success stories which aim to inspire. It's the ultimate podcast for personal development and empowering listeners to live their most lit lives.

The Daily Doctor's Kitchen

Hosted by Dr Rupy Aujla, Daily Doctor's Kitchen is a series of bitesize nuggets of information all to do with food, nutrition, healthy living and all the other determinants of what allow you to live your best life. Covers a range of topics on the principles of healthy eating – you'll even get to pick up some tasty recipes while you're learning to make them!

The Red Room

Global fitness phenomenon Barry UK first launched its podcast back in April, and it's hosted by co-founder Sandy Macaskill and Head Trainer Anya Lahiri. Listeners get the chance to have a drink at the Fuel Bar with some of their incredible and inspiring clients, and find out about the person behind the name. The fitness duo talk about working out, wellness and healthy living. So if you like any of those things, this is the podcast for you! Guests have included Jools Oliver, Ryan Giggs and Judge Rinder.

Radio Headspace

A session run by Headspace Studios that takes place every weekday morning, designed to take a few moments to step out of the internal chatter and external noise. The podcast invites listeners to pause and reflect to consider what brings us together in this shared human condition and how we can live a life that best reflects our limitless potential.

Food Heaven

Join BFFs and registered dietitians Wendy Lopez and Jessica Jones as they talk to different experts about how we can live healthier, more balanced lives. No restrictive diets or quick fixes here. If you're looking for a sustainable and inclusive path to wellness, join Wendy and Jess every Wednesday to learn how to take care of yourself from the inside out.

Decathlon's Power of Ten

Decathlon, one of the UK's biggest sports retailers, recently moved into the world of podcasting to help the public maintain healthy lifestyles. With an increased interest in exercise amongst the public, this series will help the nation to maintain healthy and active lifestyles despite the restrictions in place.

Give Me Strength with Alice Liveing

Bestselling author and personal trainer Alice Liveing interviews extraordinary people about the importance of building mental and physical resilience and how this can empower us to live happier, stronger lives. Olympic champion Nicola Adams and actress Suranne Jones have featured.

Food for Thought

This one is another for foodies. Leading nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert provides some of best advice you need to live a healthy lifestyle. She is joined by special guests who are experts in the world of wellbeing, so that we can learn fact from fiction. Some of the topics include diet and sleep, mental health and food, and the diet for a healthy planet.

