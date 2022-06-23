Peter Andre defends ‘spoiling’ his son Junior with lavish birthday present

Peter Andre has defended treating his son Junior to an Audi A1 for his 17th birthday after revealing that the vehicle wasn’t ‘brand new'.

Speaking to new! magazine he said: “I may have spoilt him with an Audi A1, which is the one he really wanted, but it wasn't brand-new - so it wasn't exactly what he wanted!”

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals his pride after son Junior first performance

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker added: “I don't think a new car would set the right example. He's started lessons and I'm sure it won't be long until he's on the road.”

Last week, Peter treated Junior to a flash car with a personalised number plate. To capture the magical moment, the singer shared a clip with his 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Junior was incredibly excited by his gift

Parked in the driveway, Junior could be seen sitting in the driver's seat testing out some of the controls while bopping along to a song by hit rapper, Aitch. He was joined by his sister Princess, 14, who beamed at her brother as he enjoyed his new gift.

Peter captioned the post: "I think he's loving his new car. Happy birthday son. Now you just have to pass your test."

His fans were quick to express their excitement, with one adding: "Absolute dad goals right here. You are a top parent."

Another remarked: "It's very shiny!!! Lucky young man! Happy Birthday to Junior, get them lessons started."

The Slide hitmaker topped the iTunes charts

The news comes after Junior released his first single on Friday entitled Slide. The budding hitmaker’s track enjoyed immediate success with the track hitting No1 in the UK’s iTunes pop chart hours after its release.

To commemorate the achievement, Junior took to his Instagram with a series of upbeat photos. He captioned the post: “The love you guys have shown today has been crazy and you have got Slide in at Number 1 in the iTunes charts!! Now we just need to keep it going.”

Dad Peter responded with a flurry of heart and fire emojis, while another fan penned: “Big congratulations @officialjunior_andre it’s a summer banger!”

Another remarked: “Your gonna make it big just like your Dad!”

