Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon share heartfelt tribute in honor of rarely seen son

It's a big day in the Bacon-Sedgwick household! Both Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have revealed that it is their son Travis' 33rd birthday.

Both of them took to Instagram to pay tribute to their eldest as he reigned in another year around the sun.

The sweet birthday posts offer a rare glimpse into their relationship with their son, who doesn't often appear on his parents' social media. However, Kyra's post shows off just how much Travis resembles both of his parents.

It sees Travis and his mom posing together with soft smiles on their faces and a jaw-dropping, mountainous view serves as the background for the mother-son snapshot.

The actress' caption couldn't be any cuter. She wrote: "One of my favorite moments with my sweet boy - I stand in awe of your courage, your talent and your beautiful heart. Happy Birthday."

Fans were quick to comment on their resemblance and wish the musician a happy birthday, commenting: "He looks just like you!" and: "Wishing your son a very happy birthday!" as well as: "Looking good Kyra! And bon anniversaire."

The mother-son photo is too cute

Kevin's birthday tribute is no less sweet, though Travis appears to be sporting quite the hair transformation!

The singer is known for his goth look and long hair, though in the picture his dad posted he appears to have buzzed it off. The Footloose star captioned the photo with: "Happy birthday and big forever love to my first. 'I'm a lover and a fighter.'"

Kevin seems to have revealed his son's new hair

Fans once again took to the comments, some sharing their love for Travis' music, writing: "Soooooo powerful, love his music," as well as: "Happy B-Day!!! Love the t-shirt."

Kevin recently opened up exclusively to HELLO! about his relationship with his son, saying: "We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process."

