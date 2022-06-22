Kevin Bacon shares incredibly romantic gesture for Kyra Sedgwick The Footloose star couldn't be more in love

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have one of the most picture-perfect unions in Hollywood, not only frequently working together, but also with their kids Travis and Sosie.

The actor gave fans a glimpse into their loving relationship by revealing the incredibly romantic and even public way he paid tribute to his wife.

He shared a new picture of himself out on a walk in Central Park with Kyra, unveiling that a piece of their intimate life had made it there as well.

Kevin posted a selfie they took sitting on a bench that had been named in their honor for donating to the park, and it couldn't be more adorable.

The label on the bench read: "For Kikko, Because…there's something in the way she moves. I love you, K."

He even captioned his photograph: "Romantic evening walk to visit our bench in support of @centralparknyc," and fans couldn't have found it more heartwarming.

Kevin dedicated a bench in Central Park to his wife

"This is so very sweet," one commented, with another adding: "I love walking in Central Park and reading the plates on the benches. Gonna have to keep my eye out for this one!" and a third also saying: "Y'all are couple goals."

The two Hollywood stars have been married since 1988 and not only do they enjoy supporting each other's work, they often end up being involved in each other's projects as well.

The two made an appearance at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Kyra's latest directorial feature Space Oddity, in which she directed him, and she even spoke of getting to work with her husband.

"It's always easy," she exclusively told HELLO!. "He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there."

The star couple have been married since 1988 and are parents-of-two

Kevin revealed that what made him the most proud of both his wife's work and his own is receiving those helpful tips from her and acting on them, saying that it's always "a good sign."

