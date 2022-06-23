Demi Moore serves up danger in bikini-clad beach throwback The Ghost star has not aged

Demi Moore has remained an enduring Hollywood beauty and sex symbol for generations, but was able to expertly display the more edgy aspect of her appeal in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

The star channeled more of that appeal with her latest video, a throwback clip from the movie wearing nothing but a string bikini.

She emerged out of the water with her surfboard, planting it on the beach as she got into her bright red sports car.

Demi wore a black string two-piece made of semi-sheer fabric, adding to the riskiness of the ensemble and showing off her insanely toned figure.

As she got into her car, she blazed down the parking lot by the rest of the swimmers, setting off in motion her antagonist storyline in the film.

"Full throttle. #TBT," she simply captioned her post, and her fans quickly began bombarding her comments section with flame emojis aplenty, with many simply calling her "stunning."

Demi went "full throttle" with her Charlie's Angels throwback

"Best scene in that movie," a fan commented, with another saying: "Classic!!! Iconic! Time Stopped," and a third adding: "Love the movie , amazing cast and this scene is simply iconic."

The Indecent Proposal star clearly knows how to take care of herself and looks just as good in a swimsuit today, proving it with a breathtaking photograph she recently shared.

The mom-of-three and her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis looked incredible in their waterside snapshot wearing matching pieces from a campaign they were earlier part of.

Demi donned a white one-piece with a minor cut-out detail and a knot detail on the chest, with Rumer and Tallulah also wearing one-pieces.

The actress posed for a swimsuit photo with her daughters

Scout stood out, literally and figuratively, by wearing a bikini, linking hands with her sister Tallulah as she gazed at the camera with her hair falling over her face.

