Sir Elton John's sons look so grown up in new photo with David Furnish Zachary and Elijah are getting tall!

Sir Elton John and David Furnish's sons have made a surprise appearance in a brand new Instagram post.

The couple – who have been together since 1993 – share two boys together, Zachary, 11, and nine-year-old Elijah, who were born through the same surrogate on Christmas Day 2010 and 11 January 2013, respectively.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lady Gaga supports Elton John's son on the red carpet

Sir Elton and his husband tend to keep their children out of the spotlight – but they did feature in a carousel shared by David on social media on Wednesday.

“I can’t think of a nicer way for our Elton John Eyewear tour to end than to arrive in Atlanta and see our sons,” he explained in the caption.

“It’s been an amazing and inspirational 10 days, starting in Arkansas, travelling across 5 States and ending in Georgia. I want to say a big personal thank-you to all the @walmart and @samsclub club Associates who greeted us so warmly. We are super excited and grateful to be partnering with you.”

The photo in question shows David talking to his children in front of a display of glasses, with both Zachary and Elijah stood with their backs to the camera and wearing face masks.

The boys are with their fathers in America as Elton continues his farewell tour, and they were surprise guests at the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars Viewing party, where they were welcomed on stage by David and their godmother, Lady Gaga.

David told HELLO! on the red carpet that Zachary and Elijah had offered to help host the show when the family realised Elton would be on tour.

"They heard us talking - we had planned for Elton to be off the road in February but then they moved the Oscars to March, and fans had been holding on to tickets for 700+ days and we knew we couldn't keep moving shows," David said.

"So the boys said, 'we will help you.' I am really proud of them."