Elton John and David Furnish surprise by sharing new baby photo – fans react David also shared a sneak peek at their celebrations

Elton John and David Furnish rarely share photos of their two children, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, nine, on social media, and when they do, they make sure their faces are not visible.

So, fans were surprised and delighted on Sunday when David proudly showed off a never-before-seen photo showing the family all smiling for the camera.

Zachary, who was a toddler when the snap was taken, can be seen sitting on dad David's shoulders, whilst baby Zachary is being held in Elton's arms. Both parents are beaming with joy whilst wearing sunglasses.

"Happy Father’s Day. Where has the time gone?! Can't imagine our life without our beautiful and brilliant sons. @eltonjohn. Feeling homesick today and missing my family," David captioned the sweet family photo.

David Furnish shared the sweetest photo to mark Father's Day

In his Stories, he added a sneak peek at their celebrations. "Thank you Zachary and Elijah for making Papa so happy!!" he wrote alongside a photo of five incredible Father's Day balloons, one of which read: "World's best dad."

Friends and fans loved the photo, with David Walliams writing: "Perfect family." Another wrote: "Happy Father's Day to you… so happy for you and your family." A third remarked: "Such a beautiful family. Happy Father's Day, David and Elton!"

The sweet post comes just weeks after Elton shared a heart-warming letter to his sons in TIME magazine in honour of his 75th birthday.

Zachary and Elijah surprised David with Father's Day balloons

Elton called his sons "the two most precious parts of my life" before saying: "I have had an incredibly fortunate 75 years. I’ve had my share of adventures, and I’ll tell you about some of the wilder ones another time. But know this: the most rewarding journey in my life has been the one I began 12 years ago with your Papa, when we decided to start a family..

"Zachary and Elijah, you two are the greatest gifts I have ever been given. You have filled my heart with love and my life with purpose and meaning in ways I didn’t think were possible. You are my proudest achievements, and I love you both so, so much."