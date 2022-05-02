British Summer Time at Hyde Park is back! See 2022's biggest acts

British summer time is always full of exciting art and music events, especially in the capital where you can see the entertainment industry's biggest names on your doorstep. British Summer Time at Hyde Park is therefore an aptly named series of open air concerts, right in the city centre. The 2022 BST line up does not disappoint; expect to see Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Adele and Duran Duran live in concert. With tickets starting at under £80 and some events already sold out, you will have to be quick to join in the fun!

Kicking off on Friday 24 June is Elton John as part of Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, one of the last chances for fans to see the incredible artist perform live before he retires. This chance for London to bid farewell to a true hero makes Friday June 24, 2022, a special date in the city’s diary.

The other headliners of the series include big names such as Duran Duran, Adele, the Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam and the Eagles! However, it is not just the main acts that will be drawing in the crowds either, support across the event series includes Robert Plant, Stereophonics and many more.

Elton John shares rare photo of sons

Not only are these world-class acts going to entice you, but the on-site food vendors offer a huge range of cuisines from Caribbean to Italian, burgers to waffles, vegan to pescetarian, that defy your typical 'festival food' vans. We would recommend turning up at opening doors to allow you and your friends and family time to enjoy the food, drink and electric atmosphere while the supporting acts build up into the evening! Tickets are available to buy for any one of the events, the only problem will be deciding who you want to see most!

To buy British Summer Time tickets, click here.