Gwen Stefani marvels at huge tattoo of her face - 'wow'

Gwen Stefani was blown away by an impressive tattoo on Friday and couldn't wait to share a photo of it.

The No Doubt singer took to Instagram Stories to show off the inking on the top of a fan's arm.

Gwen was amazed at the impressive tattoo and could be heard saying: "Wow. Oh my gosh that's crazy," before taking a photo of herself pointing at the body art.

While Gwen doesn't have any tattoos of her own, she previously left fans convinced she had got her first inking when she posted a snapshot of a rose with some of her lyrics wrapped around it.

But one of her fans later revealed it to be their tattoo – and both she and her friends were thrilled when they discovered Gwen had reposted the picture. "She shared it!" wrote one in the comments section, while another said: "She shared it to her own ig story!!!!!!"

Gwen was blown away by the tattoo of her face

Gwen seems to have some reservations about getting a tattoo herself. In 2017, during an interview with Adam Levine on Entertainment Tonight, she revealed: "I don’t know, I feel like my niece just got a bunch of tattoos and I'm really mad at her, she's 21. I'm like, 'What are you doing?'"

Backtracking a little, she added: "I like tattoos. If my kids wanted to get one, I would hope that we could talk about what it is so that we don't have big regrets in the future."

Blake Shelton admits his tattoo is problematic!

Gwen's husband, Blake Shelton, meanwhile, has admitted that his own tattoo has proven problematic. "To this moment, people still come up to me and say, 'Man, ladybugs… that's cool. What does that mean to you?'" he told GAC TV of his tattoo - which is actually supposed to be barbed wire and deer tracks!

