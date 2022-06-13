Gwen Stefani films never-ending ranch with Blake Shelton - and wow The Voice stars have an amazing family home

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a breathtaking home in Oklahoma and their 1,000 acre ranch looks even more magical in the No Doubt star's latest video.

Gwen shared a clip with her 13.9million Instagram followers showing off the couple's jaw-dropping flower fields. They appeared to be driving along the dirt road while the camera panned across the abundant flowerbeds.

The next slide revealed Gwen's flower-picking success where she revealed a basket filled with multi-coloured blooms.

Back in April, the star showed off a bunch of beautiful peonies that she plucked from their grounds, indicating that they have different buds for every time of year.

Blake's ranch was the couple's wedding venue

As well as providing lots of stunning flowers, the incredible grounds of the property also made the perfect backdrop for their wedding photographs. The sun was setting behind the couple as they stood in an elevated position with a valley below them and the picturesque chapel in the corner of the frame.

Gwen and Blake live with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo and in an interview at the Country Radio Seminar 2022, Blake admitted the three boys took a bit of time to adjust to country life after coming from Hollywood.

"The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' I go: 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.' Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around," Blake revealed.

Gwen always has fresh flowers at home

The family also have a residence in Los Angeles which was purchased for a whopping $13million.

Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the dreamy three-storey home has 13,000 square feet of living space and features a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area.

