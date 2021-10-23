Gwen Stefani showcases luscious lips and full brow as she kicks off new Las Vegas show The star shared her bold new look

Gwen Stefani appears to be turning back the hands of time as she performs her brand new show in Sin City.

The No Doubt singer, 52, has just kicked off her new Las Vegas residency and she looks amazing.

Gwen shared several glamorous selfies on Instagram in which she wore bold, red lipstick, huge eyelashes and a fashionable full brow. She captioned the snapshot: "Pre-show make up game! #vegas gx."

Her fans marveled at her youthful complexion and rushed to comment on her close-up. "Gorgeous," wrote one, while another added: "You are beautiful."

More commented on her lips and makeup and declared: "I love this look."

A handful of her fans weren't quite so enamored and said they preferred her more natural appearance but they all agreed on one thing - they couldn't wait for her show.

Gwen's fans went wild for her glam look

Gwen isn't performing for long though and will wrap up her short residency at Planet Hollywood on 6 November.

The mom-of-three has been excitedly gearing up for her energetic performances and teasing fans with her social media posts.

She recently turned heads for another reason though when she was mistaken for Khloe Kardashian.

Gwen shared a photo of herself with waist-length hair and a full face of makeup and fans had to do a double-take. They bombarded her with comments saying they thought it was a photo of Khloe, 37.

Gwen also shared some amazing throwbacks

Gwen captioned the post: "ummmmmm... got to glam w some serious talent today u guys @makeupbyariel @jesushair sitting in the glam chair never gets old specially when surrounded by people w passion and obsession for what they do! @bruiserpictures #differentkindofme #temporarynewface #makeup."

Fans remarked on the resemblance to the reality TV star and wrote: "A new Kardashian," and another added: "Almost looks like Khloe Kardashian," while a third said: "She looks so much like a Kardashian."

