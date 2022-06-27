Kristina Rihanoff and partner Ben Cohen reveal incredible news since public apology

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff took to social media on Monday to reveal she and partner Ben Cohen had won a very impressive award.

The duo, who share wellness business Soo Yoga, have won the Muddy Stilettos award for Best Yoga/Pilates studio in Northamptonshire, having previously won the award in 2021.

Revealing the news on Instagram, the professional dancer wrote: ""WINNER ALL AROUND. I’m so delighted to announce that @sooyogauk won AGAIN, second year in a row, best Yoga/Pilates studio in Northamptonshire @muddy_northants awards.

"It’s so humbling to know that our members, clients and friends took the time to vote for my and @bencohenrugby's wellbeing Centre. This award it’s not just for us but also for the absolutely brilliant team of instructors and Frontdesk/Creche team.

The pair couldn't believe it

"I’m so grateful for all of the support, we all live in the most challenging times for all businesses, especially small family ones like ours. So thank you everyone for believing in us."

The exciting news was penned alongside a photo of Kristina and Ben holding their certificate from inside their award-winning studio.

The impressive update comes after the pair were publicly issued an apology by Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman last week, after she claimed Kristina and Ben began their romance whilst participating in the dance show back in 2013.

Kristina and Ben's daughter Mila tuned six last week

Claudia, 50, made the comment on Monday, whilst recording Friday's edition of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4.

"The couple I knew had got together were Ben and Kristina," Claudia revealed, according to MailOnline's Richard Eden.

Following Claudia's comments, Kristina threatened to take legal action against the presenter but was soon contacted with a heartfelt apology.

The duo starred on Strictly together

In the message, seen by Richard Eden, Claudia reveals she is "so, so sorry," before clarifying that she misunderstood the question she was asked on stage.

"I thought the question was about who has found long-time love [via Strictly]," she wrote.

Kristina and Ben were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly and made headlines when they embarked on a relationship a year later, in 2014, following the end of his marriage to Abby, his wife of 11 years.

