Strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff and partner Ben celebrate family occasion

Strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff took to social media with heartwarming photos on Friday alongside partner Ben Cohen and daughter Mila who celebrated her sixth birthday.

The fabulous snaps were shared to the professional dancer's Instagram account and showed the six-year-old celebrating with her parents as well as with 29 of her friends during an epic birthday bash.

Captioning the photos, the mother-of-one penned: "Well mummy & daddy exhausted but Mila had an amazing birthday party! Massive thank you to @flipoutrushdenlakes for a fantastic party for all 30 kids! Loads of happy little people who loved the bouncing the food and the cake"

In the post, the family-of-three were caught in a candid snap as dad Ben lit Mila's birthday candles on a scrumptious-looking cake.

The family are very close

In another photo shared by the ballroom star, Mila could be seen looking overwhelmed with joy at her long line of birthday gifts.

Fans went wild for the exciting update and left messages for the birthday girl in the comments.

One fan penned: "AWE DARLING SO PLEASED MILA HAD A WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY XXX." A second added: "A very happy Birthday to your little Mila Kristina!"

Mila was so excited

A third wrote: "Wow, a fabulous party! Birthday Girl Mila looks like she had a blast!" A fourth replied: "Aww amazing! Looks lovely. Happy birthday Mila!"

The heartwarming update comes just hours after it was reported by the Daily Mail that Strictly host Claudia Winkleman had to issue an apology to Kristina and Ben after claiming they began their romance whilst participating in the dance show back in 2013.

Claudia, 50, made the comment on Monday, whilst recording Friday's edition of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4.

The couple appeared on Strictly Come Dancing together

"The couple I knew had got together were Ben and Kristina," Claudia revealed, according to MailOnline's Richard Eden.

Following Claudia's comments, Kristina threatened to take legal action against the presenter but was soon contacted with a heartfelt apology.

In the message,seen by the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Claudia reveals she is "so, so sorry," before clarifying that she misunderstood the question she was asked on stage.

"I thought the question was about who has found long-time love [via Strictly]," she wrote.

Kristina and Ben were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly and made headlines when they embarked on a relationship a year later, in 2014, following the end of his marriage to Abby, his wife of 11 years.

