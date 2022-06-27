Gwen Stefani debuts surprising hair transformation ahead of The Voice return She really knows how to switch it up

Gwen Stefani is turning heads left and right! Not only did the star leave fans on the edge of their seats as they anticipate her exciting return to The Voice, but she also wowed them with her latest hair transformation.

The singer had fans begging for her return to The Voice to come as early as possible the moment she made an appearance on the singing competition's studios in honor of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's birthday.

The host and the judge were thrown an epic backstage party by their fellow co-stars, and as fellow judges John Legend and Camilla Cabello joined in on the celebrations, fans couldn't help but look forward to her coming back.

What's more, ahead of the exciting season 22 premiere, which arrives in September, Gwen debuted a brand new hair look as well.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her new look, which was of course inspired by her own beauty brand, GXVE.

She shared an up close and personal shot of the hairstyle, which immediately prompted tons of compliments.

Gwen's stunning new look

Though she maintained her signature blonde hair and slicked it back in a familiar and impossibly high ponytail, she shocked fans by exposing she had dyed the bottom half of her hair bright red.

Gwen expertly styled the look with even more red, donning her iconic red lips courtesy of her own GXVE lipstick, and even adding on a bright red halter top.

Gwen recently reunited with all her The Voice co-stars

Fans and celebrities alike did not hesitate to compliment the look, with The Voice newcomer judge Camila taking to the comments to write: "HOTTie."

Other followers flooded the comments section with even more compliments, writing: "I love you beautiful Gwen," and: "I'm having such a bad day and your pictures instantly cheered me up Gwen! You look absolutely fire and gorgeous as always queen," as well as: "I love your hair."

