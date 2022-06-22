Blake Shelton received all the love for his birthday this past weekend - and even had his wife Gwen Stefani serenade him live on stage.

The country star was performing for fans when Gwen and his crew stopped the show to sing 'happy birthday' and deliver a cake. "Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y’all who came out to party at Country Summer!!! What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!' he captioned the video which saw the crowds singing along with Gwen.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani serenades husband Blake Shelton live on stage for special celebration

Gwen walked out wearing back yoga pants and a long white tee, and her blonde hair was loose over her shoulders. "Okay let's do this," she called out to the crowd.

Fans loved seeing the sweet moment between the two with many calling them "couple goals" and another sharing: "It makes me happy that you were so celebrated this weekend."

Blake's birthday was on 18 June and to honor the special day his team shared a hilarious new video with fans. It began with a video of Blake walking through the woods and a voice over intoning: "Do you ever look at someone and wonder what is going on inside their head?"

The video then cut to a montage of Blake pulling funny faces, dancing on stage, drinking from a whiskey glass and fishing. "All BS, all the time ... Happy birthday, Blake!!! -Team BS," the video was captioned.

Blake and Gwen wed in 2021

Fans loved the intimate look into life with Blake and many wished him a happy birthday, sharing how much joy they received from the video.

Blake and Gwen wed in 2021 with an intimate wedding in Oklahoma, which was officiated by Carson Daly and attended only by Gwen's three sons from her previous marriage.

The pair have a house in Oklahoma, where they spend a lot of time, along with their home in Los Angeles. They met as mentors on the NBC show The Voice and earlier in 2022 Gwen confirmed she will be returning to the show as a coach alongside Blake.

