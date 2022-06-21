Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage - from heartache to happiness They tied the knot in 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally married after five years together last year, but before they found love with each other, they were both married to someone else.

The No Doubt singer had been married to the father of her three children, Gavin Rossdale, for thirteen years and Blake had split from his second wife, Miranda Lambert.

He was previously also married to Kaynette Williams, but they split in 2006.

While The Voice co-hosts are incredibly happy together, their past romances likely left them wary of love.

It was reported that Gavin had an affair with the family nanny, and he later opened up about the split.

In an interview with The Guardian, the British musician admitted he was deeply ashamed of the "gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage".

Gwen and Blake were both married before

She also said that the split caused her to analyze every aspect of her life.

"It was a time of reassessing everything that I've done," Gwen told Instyle.

The star confessed she turned to music to ease the pain. During an appearance on Good Morning America, she explained: "I felt like, 'Wow, I can't go down. This is not who I am. I'm not going to fail.' I had to make something good out of it. So I tried to write because I know that that was my gift. And I was like, 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to make this into music.'"

Blake rarely speaks of his former marriages, but his joint statement with Miranda after they split gave a glimpse into the demise of their relationship. "This is not the future we envisioned, and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately," it read.

Gwen and Blake were together five years before they got married

"We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Gwen and Blake are now approaching their first wedding anniversary in July and have well and truly moved on from their former heartaches.

He revealed why he married Gwen after sharing the song he wrote for her as part of their vows.

"I'm really proud of #WeCanReachTheStars and I’m really honored to be with @gwenstefani," he wrote. "That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

