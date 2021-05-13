George Michael's ex to inherit part of his £97m fortune after court battle is settled The couple had broken up back in 2009, seven years before the singer's death

George Michael's ex, Texan Kenny Goss, has reached an agreement with the singer's family over his £97million will.

Following the superstar's death back in 2016, Michael's trustees, which include Michael's sister Yioda, 62, and Christopher Organ, who had represented Michael for years, had vowed Kenny wouldn't "get a penny".

According to Sebastian Shakespeare for the Daily Mail, they've all reached an agreement, which has remained confidential. Kenny had in the past requested payments of £15,000 a month, claiming that he had been supported financially by the late singer, even years after their split back in 2009.

George and Kenny had been together for 13 years, with the Wham! star once describing him as the 'love of his life'.

The pair met at a Fred Segal restaurant in Los Angeles back in 1996, eight years after George moved to America.

George and Kenny were together for 13 years

Their break-up came 13 years later but was only confirmed in 2012 after George announced it onstage.

"In truth Kenny and I haven't been together for two and a half years. I love him very much. This man has brought me a lot of joy and pain," he said.

"My love life has been a lot more turbulent than I've ever let on, and I'm so sad about my relationship with Kenny. I'm sorry for any pain."

At the time of his death, the singer was dating Fadi Fawaz

Despite their break-up, Kenny continued to support his ex, accompanying him to a court appearance a year later and visiting him in an Austrian hospital when he contracted pneumonia in 2011.

George, who died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, did not leave any money to ex Kenny in his £96.7million will.

The singer's fortune went to his sisters Melanie and Yioda, with smaller amounts going to his father, close friends and former staff.

Fadi Fawaz, who had been dating George since his split from Kenny, was also not left anything.