BTS singer V shares jaw-dropping peek inside £51 million private jet He was travelling from Paris to Seoul

BTS's V gave fans an exciting peek inside his luxury private jet this week, when he shared photographs on Instagram before he left Paris to return to Seoul.

The Dynamite singer was joined by BLACKPINK's Lisa and actor Park Bogum on the return journey to Korea after Paris Fashion Week – and they certainly travelled in style.

READ: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan's £6.5m private jet they flew from California to UK

The BTS star shared a photo of the jet on his Instagram story, before his departure on Monday.

BTS singer V posed outside his private jet

The photos showed V posing in front of an expensive-looking Bombardier Global 6000, which according to businessinsider.com costs $62.31 million (over £51 million). The spacious aircraft features a fully functioning kitchen, Wi-Fi, TV monitors, air conditioning, and can seat up to 14 passengers.

READ: Christie Brinkley shares glimpse inside luxurious private jet

READ: Best travel gadgets you never knew you needed for your next holiday

Located at the back of the jet, there is also a private cabin with a bed, where V was seen lounging during the long flight.

The £51m jet features a private cabin with a bed. Credit: vistajet.com

BLACKPINK's Lisa, who also flew on the private jet, posted photos showing off the luxurious interior to her Instagram when she was flying to Paris. Lisa can be seen comfortably sitting in a plush leather chair inside the private jet.

The trio returned to Seoul after an eventful four-day trip to Paris Fashion Week, which included a visit to the Celine show.

BLACKPINK's Lisa also shared snaps from the flight

During his trip, V kept fans updated with multiple Instagram posts detailing his visits to restaurants and other various areas of the city, such as parks and luxury boutiques.

READ: 19 best holidays to go on with babies and toddlers

The trio of Korean stars also made plenty of public appearances. Of course, the highlight of the visit was the fashion show - V and Park Bogum attended the Celine Men's Summer 2023 Fashion Show as special guests, and Lisa also attended the show as a well-known brand ambassador since December 2020.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez wore the ultimate outfit on her private jet

After leaving Paris behind, the trio arrived back at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul on Tuesday following an almost 12-hour flight.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.