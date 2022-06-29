Gwen Stefani's sons receive message from dad Gavin Rossdale and sister Daisy Lowe while apart The No Doubt singer shares Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with her ex

Gwen Stefani's three boys are growing up fast and their father, Gavin Rossdale, is begrudgingly missing out on time with them while he's touring in Europe.

The Bush frontman is nearing the conclusion of his tour abroad and will soon be returning to Los Angeles where his sons have stayed in his absence.

In an emotional Instagram message, the father-of-three admitted that he's really going to miss his brief visit to England, but that he can't wait to see his boys.

"I am so London born and raised," he wrote. "Really lucky to have been here in between the European tour - traveling back soon back to lala.

"We miss you massively @kingsrossdale_ @zuma_rossdale21 apollo - soraya and fam -london rules."

His post was soon met with comments including one from Gavin's son, Daisy Lowe - from his former relationship with Pearl Lowe - who added a sweet tribute to her half-siblings.

Gavin shared a post from England but said he was missing his boys

"So happy to have you home… but missing the boys way too much," and fans were touched by their interaction and added heart emojis and sent their love.

Gwen and Gavin's sons split their time between Los Angeles - where their father and mother both have homes - and Oklahoma too.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker has a spectacular ranch there with her husband, Blake Shelton, and the boys get to have the best of both worlds.

Gavin can't wait to reunited with his children

While they successfully co-parent, and their children gush about both their parents, the British musician previously told People magazine that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he’s learned a lot about parenting.

He also revealed how much fun his sons are when he said: "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together," he said. "But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

