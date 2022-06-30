Blake Shelton expresses regret as he shares emotional acoustic performance

Blake Shelton has had a truly incredible music career over the years, starting with his self-titled debut album all the way back in 2001.

However, not all his singles have made it big in the same way, and he opened up about one of his songs that never even made it to single status which saddened him.

In an emotional clip he shared, the singer performed an acoustic rendition of the deep cut I Don't Care, which concerns a man unsuccessfully trying to move on from a break up.

The song was originally featured in his fourth album, 2007's Pure BS, and he loved it so much that he also included it in the follow-up, 2008's Startin' Fires.

However, despite his affection for it, the song was never made an official single and went underrated in his discography, a decision he revealed has irked him over the years.

"Back in the day I wanted this song to be a single so bad I put it on 2 different albums. We never got to it and I still regret it. Thought I'd dig it out for y'all. It's called I Don't Care," he wrote alongside his performance.

Blake shared an acoustic rendition of I Don't Care

He was immediately inundated with pleas from fans to take the shot now and release it as a single, with one writing: "Please release the acoustic version of this song. I love it so much."

Another said: "Love this!! You sound awesome!! One of my favorites and gets me every time I hear it!! #shouldvebeenasingle," with a third adding: "Release it now."

His The Voice co-star and Today host Carson Daly also chimed in, explaining: "The Startin Fires version was better than the bs deluxe version IMO…but 2 things stick out - this acoustic version is killer & timing is everything.

"The story, lyrics & your voice hit home waaay more now than back then. Release it this way & see if 3rd time's a charm."

Despite being included on two of his albums, the song was never released as a single

He even felt the support of his wife Gwen Stefani, a musician herself, as she dropped a like on the video and shared it on her Instagram Stories with a slew of heart emojis.

