Blake Shelton praised heavily for heartfelt message about late father and brother The country music star was emotional

Blake Shelton shared a very rare personal message with fans over the Memorial weekend as he remembered people close to his heart.

The Voice star and husband of Gwen Stefani opened up in an Instagram post from the Indy500.

MORE: Gwen Stefani makes surprise health confession in emotive speech to her fans

Alongside a photo of himself at the race, he wrote: "Thank you #Indy500!!!! What a weekend... wish my dad was able to see that.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

#"Thank you @JimmieJohnson for letting him and my brother have a spot on your helmet. Thinking about them extra today along with all the heroes who have served our country."

Blake's father, Dick Shelton, died in 2012 after a lengthy health battle and his older brother, Richie, was killed in a tragic car accident when he was just 24 years old.

SEE: Gwen Stefani debuts regal home features – and we're obsessed

MORE: Gwen Stefani fans notice sweet touch in newly released wedding videos

Fans sent praying hands emojis and kind messages in response to Blake's post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

Blake remembered his late father and brother at the Indy500

They wrote: "Oh man. How did you handle that without just breaking down and crying? That's awesome, Blake. What a spectacular honor," and, "sending love".

His The Voice co-star and good friend, Carson Daly, also weighed in with a light-hearted but meaningful comment which read: "Finally! You post something with some truth, heart & substance…Thank God! Big step up from your usual 'pull my finger' posts…well done dum dum."

SEE: Gwen Stefani shares Blake Shelton's very surprising Easter transformation

MORE: Blake Shelton weighs in on being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's three children

Carson's message sparked a response from Blake's social media followers too as they reacted by thanking the country music star for talking about something so personal.

Blake is happily married to Gwen Stefani

Blake offered up his artistic talents to race car driver Jimmie Johnson, by collaborating on a new helmet to honor America's veterans.

He previously gave a sneak peek at what they were working on when he switched his guitar for pencils and worked with Jimmie and Troy Lee Designs to paint the helmet and bring their vision to life.

Jimmie wore the helmet during the race on 29 May, before signing it and putting it on display and up for auction too.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.