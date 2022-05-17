Kim Kardashian & Ciara's SI Swimsuit Issue looks are on our summer shopping list 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you were wondering which swimwear trends are the hottest of summer 2022, just take a look at the SI Swimsuit issue! This year’s cover models - Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk (yes - Elon’s mom) and Yumi Nu - just showed off the looks we HAVE to have in our vacation wardrobes.

And this year, it’s definitely one-pieces for the win.

Kim Kardashian's long-sleeved swimsuit

Kim Kardashian rocked a sold-out ochre SKIMS bikini on her cover and also rocked a rash guard swimsuit that's on our list of one of the season's most sizzling silhouettes.

The $350 Abysse long-sleeved rash guard is a stunner, and you can shop a version in black on Net-A-Porter, or buy pieces from the brand at Farfetch for 30% off!

ABYSSE Lotte neoprene swimsuit $348, Net-A-Porter

Ciara in leopard print

Ciara was also trending, unveiling her leopard print bustier swimsuit by LaQuan Smith on her Instagram - and a lot of her 32 million fans, including some very famous ones - commented about her incredible look. “GET IT,” wrote Kerry Washington, while Gabrielle Union enthused “WOWWWWWWWWWW STUNNING!!!!!”

Good American Show Off Leopard print swimsuit, $109, Nordstrom

Of course, Ciara is a true fashion inspiration, so a leopard print one-piece is also on our list!

Yumi Nu rocks a cutout swimsuit

Newcomer Yumi Nu (the gorgeous niece of famed DJ Steve Aoki) looks amazing in a black cutout suit by Michael Costello x Revolve. We found one that looks just like it at H&M that costs just $24.99.

H&M+ High Leg Cut-out Swimsuit, more colors, $24.99, H&M

Maye Musk in color block ruffles

Seventy-four-year-old Maye Musk looks amazing on her cover, wearing a $345 ‘Cande’ one-piece swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. The on-trend ruffled suit is quickly selling out - but we found a strikingly similar look for less!

Jaylah Ruffle Halter One Piece Swimsuit, was $24.99 now $12.99, Cupshe

We love a great lookalike, but if you’re planning to splurge on the designer looks worn by Kim, Ciara, Yumi and Maye, we recommend you add to basket now before the hot Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue looks sell out…

