Elizabeth Hurley sets hearts racing as she poses for fans in sultry summer slip dress The star took to social media

Elizabeth Hurley set pulses racing on Friday after she shared a selection of stunning beachside snaps for her 2.4million followers on Instagram.

The model showed off her toned thighs whilst posing in a fabulous leopard print slip dress from her own collection - and fans went wild.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley dances in tiny black bikini

The star looked phenomenal in the photos which saw her posing, on a boat, in the sea and amongst the sand whilst wearing the stunning ensemble for the perfect summer update.

Captioning the post, she penned: "At last!! We have my favourite, silk Leopard Slip Dress in stock- it folds into nothing in your suitcase and I live in it on vacation."

The mother-of-one looked incredible

One fan replied: "And we love it on you! You look fantastic." to the sun-kissed snap. A second added: "Beautiful my love."

A third penned: "Incredibly gorgeous." A fourth said: "Stunningly beautiful."

The actress is no stranger to a stunning sun-soaked update as last week she was captured posing in a gorgeous yellow triangle bikini.

The star recently celebrated her birthday

The 57-year-old dazzled in the two-piece, which is another gorgeous addition from her own range and posed up a storm as she leaned against a brushed peach wall.

However, she also wasn't afraid to mess up her look, as a subsequent picture captures the star post-water-dip and sees her hair perfectly tousled as she rides a bike in the same yellow bikini through a sand path surrounded by bright green trees.

Elizabeth also shared a picture of her all glammed up following her time at the beach, taken from a beautiful patio as she donned a vibrant yellow halterneck dress with a floral print.

The actress has a gorgeous figure

She fittingly captioned the fabulous photos with: "Let the sunshine in…"

Fans of course did not hesitate to flood her comments section with compliments, writing: "No words can explain your beauty!!!" and: "Sunshine is you… None other EVER," as well as: "Just unbelievably gorgeous."

The star is a mother-of-one to son Damien Hurley whom she shares with the late Steven Bing.

