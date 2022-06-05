Elizabeth Hurley stuns in beach pictures as she pens cheeky tribute to the Queen Stunning as always!

As the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue to unfold, Elizabeth Hurley is honoring Her Majesty the best way she knows how!

The bombshell shared a new crop of bikini pictures, and though she's at a tropical beach and certainly miles away from England, she still made sure to give a sweet nod to her home country.

The jaw-dropping images see her in a white triangle bikini with a diagonal textured print and gold accents, which she perfectly accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses.

WATCH: Elizabeth soaks up the sun in black bikini

Elizabeth appears fresh off of a dip in the ocean, and as she's seen having fun in the sand afterwards, she also managed to make her salty hair appear perfectly messy and tousled.

The nod to England came via a saucer-shaped balloon with the Union Jack emblazoned on it, and the actress was all smiles as she posed with it and flew it into the air.

She captioned the cheeky tribute with: "Bringing a bit of Blighty to the Caribbean on the momentous Platinum Jubilee. All hail HM Queen Elizabeth."

The fun tribute

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, writing: "What beautiful and lovely image," and: "Absolutely sensational as always," as well as: "Platinum celebrating platinum."

While the Queen's Jubilee celebrations have been full of joy and fun, it hasn't been without its fair share of unexpected changes.

Another heartfelt nod to the Queen

Notably absent from the Jubilee is Prince Andrew, who was stripped from his royal titles and responsibilities earlier in 2022. While he was still due to appear alongside other members of the royal family to pay tribute, he was forced to pull out after testing positive from COVID-19. It is understood that Andrew has been in contact with the monarch over the last few days but has not seen her since his diagnosis.

What's more, a statement courtesy of Buckingham Palace revealed that while Her Majesty "greatly enjoyed" her celebrations and the flypast in London, she did "experience some discomfort," which prompted the royal to opt out of Friday's national thanksgiving service.

