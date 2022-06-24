Elizabeth Hurley commands attention in deep-v dress - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Elizabeth Hurley, 57, stood out from the crowd on Thursday evening - her floor-length, shimmering, bold, plunging gown moment was one to remember.

Shining in bright red at the 'Raffaello Summer Day' party on the grounds of the Royal Porcelain Manufactory in Berlin, the actress's embellished dress caught everyone's eye. The dramatically plunging neckline and layers of chiffon were adorned with sequins which were beautifully arranged into love hearts and then cascaded down the hip hugging, floaty skirt.

The mother-of-one looked gorgeous and relaxed with her chestnut coloured hair worn in loose tumbling waves and she emphasised her large almond shaped eyes with black eyeliner.

Elizabeth commanded attention

Even when accompanied by celebrities such as model Franziska Knuppe, princess Lilly von Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and German singer Sarah Engels, the actress, in her mesmerizing red gown, commanded attention.

The stunning red gown in full

Commanded attention towards a very good cause that is - the evening was held in aid of the organisation 'Horizons', which supports homeless children and mothers.

Elizabeth completed the look with a smokey eye and tousled waves

The most confident celebrities have been donning red dresses this summer, and HELLO! recently discussed the meaning behind this colour choice with designer and colour psychologist Tash Bradley, who explained that red is the colour that our eyes spot first in any room. So when ladies choose a red dress, onlookers' eyes will be; "straightaway caught – it doesn't matter who they are – to that dress."

If you love Elizabeth's dress and feel inspired to try the look. We have found this ASOS floaty, plunging V-neck dress which is a perfect colour match.

Liquorish red plunge neck dress, now £20 (was £55) / now $49.50 (was $91), ASOS

And this statuesque column gown from Nordstrom pairs chiffon with glittering sequins and a floor-pooling hem. The thigh-high slit is so Elizabeth Hurley.

Mac Duggal red chiffon and sequin dress, £309 / $358, Nordstrom

So now you can take a leaf out of Elizabeth Hurley's look and command attention in red.

