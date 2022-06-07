Elizabeth Hurley has the best reaction as son Damian poses shirtless The Bedazzled star was one proud mother

Elizabeth Hurley is one of the world's most well-known models, and her son, Damian, is also taking the modelling world by storm.

READ: Elizabeth Hurley stuns in beach pictures as she pens cheeky tribute to the Queen

On Tuesday, he posted a steamy snap to his Instagram in which he posed shirtless on a marble floor wearing a skintight pair of leggings and a pair of Versace shoes. His gazed into the camera with a piercing glare, highlighting his blue eyes, as he also styled out a necklace in the shape of a cross. In his caption, he shared: "Landed home to the sexiest gift, huge thank you @Versace @Fendi xx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Elizabeth and Damian Hurley's sweet relationship

And Elizabeth had the best reaction to the saucy photo, as she wrote: "My beautiful baby," and finished her comment off with a string of heart emojis.

WOW: Elizabeth Hurley ushers in summer in chain-link snakeskin swimsuit

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in figure-hugging summer dress – fans react

Damian's other followers posted similar responses with his Royals co-star William Mosely simply saying: "Gorgeous," while Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly, dropped two sweating face emojis.

Another posted: "Most handsome," while one added: "Love the chest hair."

And one lengthy comment read: "You look like you are doing awesome Damian in your own Versace and Fendi world making your way just like your mama did and doing great you are super awesome just like your mother is there again the apple truly never does fall far from the tree."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1)

Damian posed up a storm in the snap

There's no denying that Elizabeth and Damian have a very close relationship, and last month in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the model opened up about her bond with her son.

She explained that Damian also has a strong part to play in her advocacy for breast cancer research, sharing: "It's been part of Damian's life ever since he could walk and talk, to be honest."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley announces new role in heartfelt video: 'It's an honor'

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley poses in her underwear in throwback snap

The actress detailed how all his life he's always known that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, how he loves to honour the cause by wearing a pink tie, and, she revealed, though he's been involved for so long, now he wants to support his mother even more.

"He'd love to be involved more, he's come with me before to various events, and now that COVID-19 is over, I'd be delighted if he'd help me again, during the month of October particularly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.