Elizabeth Hurley ushers in summer with stunning beach photos As fabulous as it gets

Elizabeth Hurley is officially queen of the summer, and of sporting itty bitty yellow bikinis! The star ushered in the summer months with the most fitting picture.

She is undoubtedly ready for vacation at a warm and sunny destination, and she has the best bikinis for basking in the sun.

The actress dazzled like no other sporting a pastel yellow triangle bikini with braided ties on its bottom part.

WATCH: Elizabeth rocks out on the beach

She looked effortlessly glamorous yet casual all at the same time, posing up a storm leaning against a brushed peach wall.

However, she also wasn't afraid to mess up her look, and a subsequent picture sees her fresh off of a dip in the water, her hair perfectly tousled as she rides a bike in the same yellow bikini through a sand path surrounded by bright green trees.

The theme of yellow didn't even stop there, and Elizabeth also shared a picture of her all glammed up following her time at the beach, this one taken from a stunning patio, as she's donning a yellow halter dress with a floral print.

The stunning beachside snaps

She fittingly captioned the fabulous photos with: "Let the sunshine in…"

Fans of course did not hesitate to flood her comments section with compliments, writing: "No words can explain your beauty!!!" and: "Sunshine is you… None other EVER," as well as: "Just unbelievably gorgeous."

The star has been dazzling in yellow all summer

The mom-of-one has previously opened up exclusively to HELLO! about the importance of body confidence and how she takes care of her body.

"I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do," she said, adding that: "[Women] really need to be in tune with their own bodies… And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."

