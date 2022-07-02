Leigh-Anne Pinnock stuns in white maxi dress as she addresses wedding reports The star is in Jamaica with her family

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is enjoying a family holiday in Jamaica alongside her fiancé Andre Grey and their twins.

The Little Mix star has been absent from social media since their arrival on the island, but on Friday, the 30-year-old couldn't help but tease her fans with a post alluding to her rumoured wedding.

"Just Marri... kidding," Leigh-Anne jokingly captioned a carousel of photos showing her looking stunning in a long white dress, no doubt laughing at reports that she is set to tie the knot during her holiday.

Fans were quick to react, with many still convinced that the couple are set to tie the knot soon.

Leigh-Anne is on holiday in Jamaica with her family

"Girlieeee we all know you're having the most extravagant wedding!!!" one wrote, whilst a second added: "Leigh don't play like that."

A third added: "You practicing for the big day." "Giving me a heart attack," remarked a fourth.

The couple might not be celebrating their big day any time soon, but they did mark another occasion whilst in Jamaica, Andre's 31st birthday.

Taking to Instagram last week, the 30-year-old star shared several photos of her fiancé with their twins and wrote: "Happy Birthday Super Dad! You were born to do this."

Leigh-Anne and Andre became engaged in 2020

On her Instagram Stories, Leigh-Anne also shared a beautiful photo of the family of four posing underneath a big balloon arch with a "Happy Birthday" sign hanging from it.

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged back in 2020 on their fourth anniversary. The couple announced the news on Instagram, revealing that the footballer had proposed in their garden.

A year later, the couple welcomed their twins.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21" the singer wrote on a photo of the soles of the twins' feet.

The gender of the babies are yet to be revealed.