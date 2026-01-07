Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals husband went to therapy after 'betrayal' in their relationship

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed that her husband went to therapy when he left her "heartbroken". The Little Mix star has been dating footballer Andre Gray since 2016, with the couple welcoming twin girls in 2021 and marrying in 2023.

Leigh-Anne, 34, opened up on Paloma Faith’s Mad Sad Bad podcast about "losing trust and betrayal" in their relationship. She told the singer that the 34-year-old sportsman "wanting to change" meant they were able to pull through.

The star, who is promoting her debut solo album 'My Ego Told Me To', said: "I went through a bit of a weird time with my husband actually and I think that sort of not being totally honest and losing trust and that kind of betrayal. I think like heartbreak is wild, like it's awful and especially someone that you're so madly in love with and that they can hurt you."

Without going into specifics, she explained how Andre had been "selfish" when he moved abroad to Greece in 2022 to play for Aris Thessaloniki. "I think that person has to want to change and he did," she said. "And I think you can go through things in relationship, but if they aren't willing to change for you, forget it.

© Getty Images for Warner Bros The Little Mix star has revealed that her husband Andre Gray having therapy saving their relationship

"They have to do the work and they have to turn it around because again it's not you, it's not on you. He went to therapy and I think for us what really helped for us, he started playing abroad and he had more time to himself to kind of look and realise that everything that he was doing was not how you make a relationship work, it's not. It's selfish."

Leigh-Anne first revealed that Andre - who now plays for Fatih Karagümrük in Turkey - had "broke her heart" in a post on TikTok in 2024. She said: "I learnt the power of forgiveness. I'm still with the person who broke my heart and he went out of his way to change for me…Some people might say, oh well why are you still with them? or why are you still giving them another chance? I guess that can be seen as a weakness and not putting yourself first but I think only you know what is truly right for you."

The mother-of-two continued: "If that person can really show that they want to change, you cannot change somebody but if they go out of their way to change themselves I really do think that kind of tells you everything you need to know. For me personally I had to go through these struggles and things in our relationship to get to the point where we are now, which is a really beautiful place."

Their twins are now four years old. Leigh-Anne waited until 2024 to publicly confirm their gender; however, the parents have still chosen not to disclose their names. Over the festive season, she posted a picture of the family of four on Instagram posing in front of a beautiful Christmas tree.