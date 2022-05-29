Shania Twain's surprising remark about relationship with husband Frederic Thiebaud The That Don't Impress Me Much hitmaker has a unique relationship

Shania Twain is happily married to Frederic Thiebaud since 2011, and the couple had a rather unique start to their relationship.

MORE: Shania Twain shares celebratory snapshot with her husband

The That Don't Impress Me Much hitmaker fell for Frederic after the pair both found out that their former spouses were cheating on them with one another - and the award-winning country star has described the way they got together as "beautifully twisted".

While she's notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, the singer previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Meet Shania Twain's family

"It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said. The singer discovered in 2008 that her former husband Robert John 'Mutt' Lange had been cheating on her with her close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud - who was then married to Frederic.

MORE: Shania Twain shares very rare photograph of son Eja for Mother's Day tribute

MORE: Shania Twain mourns shocking death: 'My heart is broken'

The discovery and consequent breakup led Shania into a deep depression, and she admitted "there were days I didn't really care if tomorrow came".

She was able to rely on Frederic during these darks days, and over time their close friendship developed into a relationship.

The pair got engaged in 2010 after dating for 12 months, and were married the following year. "Survival is everything. I was quicksand. I panicked, like everybody does, but I didn't surrender. I found a way out," she told the publication.

Shania Twain with her husband Frederic

Shania shares son Eja Lange with her ex-husband, and Frederic is father to daughter Johanna, who he shares with Marie-Anne.

MORE: Shania Twain soaks up the sun in gorgeous new photo with her beloved horse

MORE: Shania Twain dances in the sun in all-denim look as she celebrates special anniversary

Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still together, but have kept out of the spotlight. Shania recently paid tribute to Frederic on social media, alongside a loved-up picture of them together and the caption: "Best friend".

Speaking to The Guardian about how their relationship changed her, the country superstar said: "It's a passionate love on every level. I used to be very monotone in my relationships.

The couple have been married since 2011

"Poor Freddy pays the price, because I'm like: If I'm ever getting married again, this is me. I don't think Mutt ever knew me. That's the difference.

MORE: Shania Twain highlights incredible figure in daring bodysuit

MORE: Shania Twain looks incredible in must-see awards outfit

"We are happier individuals, even without each other. We are way more confident in our own selves."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.