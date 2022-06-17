Shania Twain puts on flawless display for latest energetic Las Vegas show The country music star wowed the crowd

Shania Twain is having the time of her life performing in Las Vegas and she wants everybody to know it.

The singer shared a glimpse of her Sin City residency on Instagram and looked every inch the superstar that she is.

Wearing a cropped top and bold pants, Shania showed off her toned stomach as she belted out one of her hits.

WATCH: Meet Shania Twain's family

The 56-year-old - who looked incredibly youthful - captioned the clip: "I'm mad about you, I can't live without youuuu Las Vegas."

Her fans said they adore her and commented: "So fantastic beautiful," and, "I can't live without you, I'm crazy about you SHANIA."

She recently returned to her residency after a hiatus - and she did so with a bang.

Shania loves performing in Las Vegas

She looked like a ringleader in a sheer vinyl dress with a black bodysuit underneath, boasting a high slit which showed off her toned legs. Shania rocked a pair of thigh-high boots and commanded the stage.

Not only did the dress' big shoulders give off a powerful vibe, but Shania also topped it off with a top hat as she swayed through her dancers.

"Oh Vegas, you make me feel like a womaaaaan. Thank you for a kick ass show!! #letsgovegas," she captioned her post.

Shania is on the last leg of her residency

Her fans quickly relayed how excited they were to see her back, with one saying: "Was so amazing seeing you live last night! Chills the entire time."

This is the final leg of her successful Let's Go! residency, and it's become one of the most popular shows in the city.

